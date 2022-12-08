Putin’s words about nuclear weapons are empty and irresponsible, - US State Department

State Department Speaker Ned Price called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s new statements about nuclear weapons empty and irresponsible.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Voice of America.

Putin said on December 7 that the threat of using nuclear weapons is growing, but at the same time he promised that Russia "will not be the first to use nuclear weapons under any circumstances."

"If he does not use the first under any circumstances, then he will not use the second either. Because the possibilities of use in the event of a nuclear strike on our territory are very limited," he said.

Price responded by saying that the US considers "any empty talk about nuclear weapons" irresponsible. He reminded that the nuclear powers all over the world, including China, India, the USA, and the Russian Federation itself, have guaranteed since the Cold War that a nuclear war cannot be waged and won.

"We believe that any other rhetoric, whether it's the rattling of nuclear weapons or even the threat of using tactical nuclear weapons, is irresponsible. This is dangerous and goes against the spirit of this statement, which has been at the heart of the nuclear non-proliferation regime since the Cold War," Price said.