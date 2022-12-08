Operational pause will benefit Russian Federation, because it will deprive Ukraine of initiative, - ISW
Analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that an operational pause on the battlefield will benefit Russia, as it will deprive Ukraine of the existing initiative.
This is stated in the Institute's daily report, Censor.NET reports.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg recently said that the Russian military is seeking to achieve an operational pause in the winter to regain the initiative and launch a counteroffensive in the spring.
ISW experts agreed with the NATO Secretary General's assessment that the operational pause would benefit Russia, as it would deprive Ukraine of the initiative.
"An operational pause in the winter will likely end Ukraine's counteroffensive operations prematurely, increase the likelihood that Ukraine will lose the initiative, and provide the degraded Russian forces with a valuable 3-4 month reprieve to recover and prepare to conduct hostilities at a better level," emphasized the American analysts
However, ISW experts noted, Vladimir Putin still does not want to stop hostilities, and the Russian military continues offensive operations around Bakhmut.
"Putin's fixation on continuing offensive operations around Bakhmut and elsewhere contributes to Ukraine's ability to maintain the military initiative in other areas of hostilities. The further operational success of Ukraine will depend on the ability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to continue continuous operations throughout the winter," the institute's report says.
ISW's main conclusions:
- Vladimir Putin is creating the conditions for a protracted war of aggression in Ukraine.
- Putin uses the Russian Human Rights Council to consolidate power, rejecting the principles of international human rights law.
- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made comments that confirm ISW's previous assessment that the operational pause in the winter of 2022-2023 will benefit Russia.
- Russian troops used "Shahed-136" drones in Ukraine for the first time in three weeks.
- Russia's efforts to put pressure on Belarus to involve it in the war in Ukraine may cause friction among the Belarusian military.
- Russian troops are likely to increase the pace of their counterattacks in the eastern part of the Kharkiv and western parts of the Luhansk regions.
- The occupiers continue offensive operations in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka-Donetsk directions.
- In the eastern part of the Kherson region, defensive operations and the regrouping of Russian forces are ongoing.
- Independent Russian media reports that the mobilization measures will continue, despite statements by Russian officials to the contrary.
- The occupying power is likely to turn Mariupol in the Donetsk region into a rear military and logistical base for Russian troops.
