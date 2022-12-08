Operational pause will benefit Russian Federation, because it will deprive Ukraine of initiative, - ISW

Analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that an operational pause on the battlefield will benefit Russia, as it will deprive Ukraine of the existing initiative.

This is stated in the Institute's daily report, Censor.NET reports.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg recently said that the Russian military is seeking to achieve an operational pause in the winter to regain the initiative and launch a counteroffensive in the spring.

ISW experts agreed with the NATO Secretary General's assessment that the operational pause would benefit Russia, as it would deprive Ukraine of the initiative.

"An operational pause in the winter will likely end Ukraine's counteroffensive operations prematurely, increase the likelihood that Ukraine will lose the initiative, and provide the degraded Russian forces with a valuable 3-4 month reprieve to recover and prepare to conduct hostilities at a better level," emphasized the American analysts

However, ISW experts noted, Vladimir Putin still does not want to stop hostilities, and the Russian military continues offensive operations around Bakhmut.

"Putin's fixation on continuing offensive operations around Bakhmut and elsewhere contributes to Ukraine's ability to maintain the military initiative in other areas of hostilities. The further operational success of Ukraine will depend on the ability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to continue continuous operations throughout the winter," the institute's report says.

