Ruscists continue shelling Donetsk region: 2 people died, 5 people were injured

At night, the Russian occupiers shelled various areas of the front line in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"In the Donetsk direction, the outskirts of Mariinka and Ocheretyn districts were periodically shelled at night, and in the morning Avdiivka came under artillery fire three times - without casualties.

In the Horlivka direction, 2 people died - in Bakhmut and Ivanivske. 2 more people were injured in Bakhmut. In the community, 2 high-rise buildings and 3 private houses were damaged. Isolated shelling was recorded on the outskirts of the Soledar district - there were no victims.

In the Lysychansk direction, 3 people were injured and 7 houses were damaged in Yampil of the Lyman districts," the report says.

