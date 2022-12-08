AFU do not agree with US on operations and strikes on territory of Russian Federation, - Pentagon

Ukraine does not coordinate with the US possible military operations and strikes on the territory of Russia.

This was stated by Pentagon representative Sabrina Singh at the briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

This is how she commented on the recent explosions at the airfields in Engels and Ryazan.

According to the representative of the Pentagon, she cannot say that Kyiv and Washington are constantly communicating about future attacks on the Russians. She noted that the contacts relate to the military aid that Ukraine needs.

"They make decisions on the ground, in terms of targeting, in terms of when they conduct the operation.

We assist in ensuring security. So no, we were not necessarily informed or aware of any strike in Russia," Singh said.

The representative of the Pentagon emphasized that it is worth contacting the Ukrainian military directly for details.