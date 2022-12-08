Over course of month, 7 samples of Ukrainian-made UAVs were put into operation in the AFU, - Reznikov

Currently, 19 more applications are being considered for admission to the operation of Ukrainian-made UAVs.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"Previously, the army accepted 1-2 samples of UAVs per year for operation. For comparison: in the last 30 days, 7 samples of Ukrainian-made UAVs were admitted to operation in the Armed Forces.

To simplify interaction with manufacturers, a site has been created where every developer who has a ready-made product can submit an application to the Ministry of Defense for admission to the operation of their product. Official admission to operation means that the Ministry of Defense can purchase products, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine can put them into service.

Previously, this procedure took 1.5-2 years. Today she is very fast. The main thing is that the product should have the characteristics required for the military," the minister explained.

According to Reznikov, 19 more applications are currently being considered for admission to operation of Ukrainian-made UAVs.

"We plan to make a decision on them by the end of the year," added the Minister of Defense.

