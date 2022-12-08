Hungary opposed new package of EU sanctions against Russian Federation, - Financial Times

At a meeting of EU ambassadors, Hungary opposed the planned new package of anti-Russian sanctions.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by the Financial Times on Thursday with reference to sources.

"At the meeting of EU ambassadors held yesterday, Hungary, which already vetoed the 18 billion euro aid package for Ukraine on Tuesday, opposed the new package of sanctions against Russia and the proposal to double the EU fund for providing arms to Ukraine and other countries." - says the publication.

"They are behaving in a difficult way wherever they can. It is becoming quite predictable," commented a high-ranking EU official who was informed about the progress of the meetings.

