"I believe that Ukrainians will be most influential next year as well. But already in peace," - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that in tough battles today, Ukrainians are choosing freedom for everyone in Europe.

The head of state said this in a video speech at the solemn ceremony of announcing the Politico 28 list, Censor.NET reports.

"A leader can be truly influential only when he or she represents not only himself but the common will, the common dream, the common goal of his people. This is how we live in Ukraine. We are as united as possible and therefore as strong as possible. We are focused on protecting our independence and that is why we manage to achieve so much," the President said.

Zelensky noted that today, in difficult battles, at the cost of many lives, Ukrainians are choosing freedom for everyone in Europe.

"It is an honor for me to represent all these people, all Ukrainians, and to direct our common will for the sake of a common dream, for the sake of a common goal. For the sake of Ukraine's victory in this war. For the sake of rebuilding Ukraine. For the full accession of Ukraine to the community of European nations - to our European Union. ... I believe that Ukrainians will be the most influential next year as well. But already in peace," the head of state added.

Also remind, it was previously reported that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky became the most influential person in Europe in 2022 according to Politico.

Read more: Tough confrontation in Donbas, every meter matters, - Zelensky. VIDEO