In response to shelling of Mykolaiv, AFU are preparing "package of countermeasures", - Kim

The Russian invaders shelled Mykolaiv without any military objective.

This was stated by the head of the RMA Vitaliy Kim, Censor.NET informs.

"Terrorists shelled Mykolaiv again. There was no shelling for almost a month. Talks were held with the military.

We are preparing a separate package of countermeasures based on what they did. They especially went to the front line, to the firing range, and deliberately shelled Mykolaiv without any military task.

This is a finger in the sky, on the Google map, they probably shot. Therefore, we will react accordingly. We continue to work," said the head of the regional administration.

Read more: Russians shelled Mykolaiv from S-300 anti-aircraft systems