Putin’s spokesman, Dmytro Peskov, said that the war could end tomorrow if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky desired so.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax.

"In this case, you can think about when it could all end. Zelensky knows when it can all end: it can all end tomorrow if he wants to," said the press secretary of the Russian dictator.

