ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9940 visitors online
News War
31 258 139

Russian Federation can end war at least tomorrow if Zelensky wishes, - Peskov

пєсков

Putin’s spokesman, Dmytro Peskov, said that the war could end tomorrow if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky desired so.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax.

"In this case, you can think about when it could all end. Zelensky knows when it can all end: it can all end tomorrow if he wants to," said the press secretary of the Russian dictator.

Read more: "I believe that Ukrainians will be most influential next year as well. But already in peace," - Zelensky

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6323) Peskov (317) Russia (11656)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 