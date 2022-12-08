Danilov replied to Merkel: "In order to end war, Ukraine does not need negotiating table. Putin’s capitulation can be accepted standing up."

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security Council, commented on the statement of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said that the war in Ukraine "will end with negotiations" because "wars end at the negotiating table."

Danilov published the comment on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

Merkel also didn't answer when and under what circumstances negotiations could begin.

"To end the war, Ukraine does not need a negotiating table, Putin's capitulation can be accepted standing up. P.S. Madame took part in the Minsk agreements, the results are known," the NSDC secretary emphasized.

