Ukraine imposed sanctions against 4,500 individuals and legal entities in Russia and Belarus

During the 100 days of work of the Interagency Working Group (IWG) on implementing the sanctions policy, sanctions were introduced against almost 4,500 individuals and legal entities.

As reported by Censor.NET, the press service of the Ministry of Economy reports this.

It is noted that sanctions have been introduced against almost 4,500 individuals and legal entities, and more than 6,000 more have been developed and recommended.

"I believe that the gained pace will allow us to fulfill the task of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi to increase the sanctions pressure on the aggressor. In the future, we will only intensify work in this direction," said the head of the MRG, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyridenko.

During the 100 days of work of the Interdepartmental Working Group on the Implementation of Sanctions Policy, the National Security and Defense Council adopted, and the President of Ukraine, by his decrees, implemented sanctions against 3,117 individuals and 1,374 legal entities. Pre-approved sanctions were worked out by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications and recommended for consideration by the National Security Council.

Read more: Intelligence does not yet see threat of attack from Belarus, - Danilov

Among the natural persons against whom sanctions have already been imposed:

children and relatives of Vladimir Putin and Sergey Lavrov, businessman Sergey Roldugin, known as "Putin's wallet";

higher political and military leadership of Russia and Belarus. In particular, Serhiy Surovikin, commander of the United Forces in Ukraine, and Mykhailo Mizintsev, the "Butcher of Mariupol", Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus. Viktor Hryenin, State Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Belarus Oleksandr Volfovych;

higher political and military leadership of Russia and Belarus. In particular, Serhiy Surovikin, commander of the United Forces in Ukraine, and Mykhailo Mizintsev, the "Butcher of Mariupol", Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus. Viktor Hryenin, State Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Belarus Oleksandr Volfovych; Russian oligarchs from the Forbes list and their entourage - Arkady and Boris Rotenberg, Mykhailo Prokhorov, Suleiman Kerimov, Yuriy Kovalchuk, etc. - only 256 people;

clergy and propagandists. In particular, Volodymyr Gundyaev, Olga Skabeeva, Zakhar Prilepin, Ivan Okhlobystin and others.

representatives of the so-called "governments of the LPR/DPR, the occupying "authorities" of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, collaborators, etc.

Among the legal entities:

banks, in particular "Alfa-Bank" (Russia), companies related to "Sberbank of Russia", "VTB Bank";

enterprises of the mining industry and processing, metallurgy, etc., in particular "Alrosa", "Tatneft" and "Tatoil", enterprises of the "Lukoil" group;

enterprises of the mining industry and processing, metallurgy, etc., in particular "Alrosa", "Tatneft" and "Tatoil", enterprises of the "Lukoil" group; transport and logistics companies, airports, airlines, etc.;

enterprises of the military industry, etc.

In addition, proposals for the introduction of sanctions against more than 6,000 individuals and legal entities were considered and recommended to be sent to the National Security Council for consideration. In particular, regarding: