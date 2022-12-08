Putin said that he is hitting energy structure of Ukraine allegedly in response "for Crimean bridge". VIDEO

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has said that his country is allegedly striking the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine in response to the Armed Forces’ actions.

He stated this while addressing Russian servicemen, Censor.NET reports.

"Now there is a lot of noise about our attacks on the energy infrastructure of the neighboring country. Yes, we are doing it. But who started it? Who hit the Krymsky bridge, who blew up the transmission line from the Kursk nuclear power plant, who did not bring water to Donetsk? The lack of water supply to the million city - this is an act of genocide," Putin said.

He was outraged by the lack of attention of the world media to such actions allegedly by Ukrainians.

"Nobody has said a word about it anywhere. In general, there is complete silence. As soon as we move something, the response will be a noise, a rumble, a crash for the whole Universe," the Russian President complained.

