Russians are preparing for new battles, not for negotiations, - Kuleba

Despite Moscow’s repeated declarations that it is committed to peace talks, Russia’s behavior shows that it is not interested in peace.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated by the head of the Foreign Ministry Dmytro Kuleba, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

"They are preparing for new battles and new offensive operations, not for negotiations. Therefore, nothing speaks in favor of Russia being ready to talk," the minister said.

Kuleba noted. that after the liberation of Kherson, Russia transferred troops from that direction to the east of Donbas and is trying to capture the city of Bakhmut.

