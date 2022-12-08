Russian troops are trying to advance in the Bakhmut and Avdiiv areas

Today, units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit five control points, eight personnel concentration areas, an artillery concentration area, and an enemy ammunition depot.

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on December 8, 2022, Censor.NET reports.

"Glory to Ukraine! Two hundred and eighty-eighth day of Russian large-scale invasion continues.

During the day, the enemy launched two rockets and three air strikes, and more than 20 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas along the contact line. Civil infrastructure objects in Kupyansk, Zolochiv, and Ochakiv were hit again.

There is still a threat of enemy missile strikes on the objects of the energy system and critical infrastructure throughout the territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy shelled the settlements of Khrinivka and Gremyach in the Chernihiv region and Seredyna-Buda and Chernetske in the Sumy region with mortars and barrel artillery.

In the direction of Slobozhansk, areas of Veterinarne, Hoptivka, Strelecha, Zelene, Ternova, Staritsa, Varvarivka, Dvorichna and Kamianka settlements of the Kharkiv region were hit by artillery fire. The occupiers launched an airstrike near Kamianka.

The enemy is defending in the Kupyansk direction. He carried out shelling in the settlements of Berestovka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kislivka, Kotlyarivka and Tabaivka in the Kharkiv Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka and Pishchane in the Luhansk region.

On the Lymanskyi direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Makiivka, Ploshanka and Nevske settlements in the Luhansk region, and Torske and Hryhorivka settlements in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiiv areas, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations. Areas of thirty settlements were shelled by tanks, mortars and rocket artillery. Among them are Andriivka, Verkhnyokamianske, Berestovka, Bilogorivka, Vesele, Blagodatne, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Avdiivka, Vodyane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Gostre, Maryinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region. The enemy struck with the forces of operational-tactical and army aviation in Spirne, Klishchiivka, Severnye, Kamianka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

The enemy is defending in the Novopavlovsk direction. He carried out artillery and mortar attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Vugledar, Novosilka, Prechistivka and Zolota Niva in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the areas of twenty-two settlements were damaged by fire. In particular, these are Vremivka and Novopil of the Donetsk region and Dorozhnyanka, Gulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Orihiv, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaki, Stepove of the Zaporizhia region. The occupiers also used aviation for strikes on the areas of Maly Shcherbaki and Stepovoy.

The enemy is conducting defensive operations in the Kherson direction. He carried out tank and artillery shelling of the districts of seventeen settlements. Kachkarivka, Monastyrske, Novoberyslav, Beryslav, Lviv, Ivanivka, Novotyaginka, Inzhenerne, Prydniprovske and Antonivka of the Kherson region and the outskirts of the city of Kherson.

Fake information aimed at discrediting the military-political leadership of Ukraine is being spread on the territory of the Russian Federation, namely, alleged evidence of the appointment of a monetary reward for the destruction of servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation from 700 to 1 thousand US dollars is provided.

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region, the occupation authorities are reorganizing individual units. After carrying out the mentioned measures, the relatives of the dead servicemen are denied compensation in the amount of 3 million Russian rubles due to the disbandment of the unit and the lack of legal grounds.

Today, units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit five control points, eight personnel concentration areas, an artillery concentration area, and an enemy ammunition depot.

Support the Armed Forces! Together we will win! "Glory to Ukraine!" - says the summary of the General Staff.

Read more: Russians are preparing for new battles, not for negotiations, - Kuleba