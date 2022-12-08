No threat of Russian offensive in Kupyansk sector, but fighting continues, - Syniehubov

After a large-scale counteroffensive of Ukrainian Armed Forces in autumn, front line has changed in Kharkiv region, Kupiansk direction is most difficult, but there is no threat of invaders’ offensive now.

This was stated by the Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov on the air of the national marathon "United News", informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"Our front line has shifted, and the main hot spot is now in the area of Kupyansk. Let me remind you that 29 settlements are still under occupation there. Active hostilities are taking place in the Kupiansk sector. Our Armed Forces are holding their positions. We do not see any threats of a possible offensive," said Syniehubov.

However, the local population suffers from constant enemy shelling in this area.

"The city of Kupyansk is being shelled with multiple rocket launchers and S-300 class missile systems. These attacks are constant. Similarly, the settlements of Chuhuiv district, in particular the city of Vovchansk, in the north - the settlements of Kharkiv district, again this is due to the fact that the front line in the north now goes almost along the border," noted Syniehubov.

In his Telegram he added that after the successful counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the construction of fortifications does not stop, the defense lines are being strengthened.

"Believe me, our Armed Forces hold their positions, the counter-battery struggle continues. We have enough forces and means in this and other areas to repel the enemy," Syniehubov assured.