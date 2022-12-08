Slovakia to consider resumption of "Soviet caliber" shells production for Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

Slovakia will consider a possibility to resume production of so-called Soviet caliber ammunition for needs of Ukraine.

This was announced by Minister for Foreign Affairs of Slovakia Rastislav Kacer during his visit to Kyiv, informs Censor.NЕТ with a reference to European Truth.

"We are now talking about how to launch our production facilities. We used to produce large caliber shells - 120, 152 millimeters. We have capacities for these calibers - partly state-owned, partly private. We need to launch these facilities so that they start producing 152 mm for howitzers. And this is our first priority," the minister said.

According to media reports, NATO is discussing the possibility of investing in factories in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Bulgaria to resume the production of Soviet-era shells for Ukraine's artillery weapons, which are still largely Soviet-era. This includes the production of Soviet 152 mm and 122 mm caliber shells.

