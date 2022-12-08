Over 140 Ukrainian citizens arrested by Russia on politically motivated charges - MFA
More than 140 Ukrainian citizens currently remain illegally detained by Russia on politically motivated charges, and this number continues to grow.
It was reported by First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova, informs Censor.NЕТ.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the occupation authorities have sentenced Crimean political prisoners, whose total term of imprisonment is already more than 1300 years.
