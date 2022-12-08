ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11440 visitors online
News Ukrainian hostages in Russia
1 218 3

Over 140 Ukrainian citizens arrested by Russia on politically motivated charges - MFA

тюрьма

More than 140 Ukrainian citizens currently remain illegally detained by Russia on politically motivated charges, and this number continues to grow.

It was reported by First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova, informs Censor.NЕТ.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the occupation authorities have sentenced Crimean political prisoners, whose total term of imprisonment is already more than 1300 years.

See more: Sentenced in Crimea journalist Semena returned to Ukraine. PHOTO

Author: 

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (708) political prisoners (144) hostages (612) Dzhaparova (17)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 