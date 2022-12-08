Private house in Kharkiv region comes under occupants’ fire, four wounded - OVA. PHOTOS

Russian occupants launched a missile attack on Kharkiv region in evening of December 8. A private household in Kharkiv district was hit, as a result of which four people were wounded.

It was reported by Head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov, informs Censor.NЕТ.

After the Russian strike, a fire broke out in the household. Two men and two women were wounded.





It is noted that some of the Russian missiles were shot down by air defense forces.

See more: Consequences of Russian missile attack on Kupiansk and Pechenihy. PHOTOS