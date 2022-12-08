Private house in Kharkiv region comes under occupants’ fire, four wounded - OVA. PHOTOS
Russian occupants launched a missile attack on Kharkiv region in evening of December 8. A private household in Kharkiv district was hit, as a result of which four people were wounded.
It was reported by Head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov, informs Censor.NЕТ.
After the Russian strike, a fire broke out in the household. Two men and two women were wounded.
It is noted that some of the Russian missiles were shot down by air defense forces.
