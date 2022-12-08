US in OSCE: Putin not interested in diplomacy, wants pause for rearmament

Russian President Vladimir Putin is still not interested in meaningful diplomacy, but only wants a pause to rearm and prepare new attacks on Ukrainians.

This was stated by US Permanent Representative to the OSCE Michael Carpenter during a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on Thursday, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"Russia's recent brutal attacks against civilians in Ukraine have demonstrated that President Putin remains uninterested in meaningful diplomacy. I believe that most of us around this table want nothing more than a sustainable and just peace. We want peace, not a pause that only gives Russia the opportunity to rest, rearm, and attack Ukraine's civilians again," he said.

Carpenter pointed out that since September Russia has hit more than 200 energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, destroying more than a third of the national energy system and leaving entire cities without electricity.

"Russian generals no doubt think that this brutal missile campaign will force Ukrainians to surrender. This is another huge miscalculation by the Russian leadership, which continues its previous failures. I will do them a favor by informing them of what their intelligence services seem unable to understand: Ukrainians will only strengthen their resolve to resist this brutal tyranny when they see innocent civilians suffering," he said.

According to the U.S. Ambassador, Putin's plan is to "freeze and starve the civilian population of Ukraine", to raise prices for energy, food and other household services not only in Europe, but also around the world, "and then try to split our coalition".

"But the Kremlin will not succeed. We will not allow ourselves to be split. And we did not allow it to do so. At last week's Ministerial Council meeting in Lodz, it became even more apparent how isolated Russia and Belarus are in the OSCE. Having spent most of this year lying to justify Russia's bloody war and Belarus' complicity in it, they have completely discredited themselves," Carpenter said.