The Kremlin probably hasn’t given up on its maximalist goals in Ukraine, despite Kremlin spokesman Dmytro Peskov admitting for the first time that Moscow’s current territorial goal is to fully seize the four partially occupied regions of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Peskov seized the opportunity to further capitalize on the West's desire for talks on December 8 by expanding on Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks about plans to "join" new Russian territories.

Peskov stated that one of Russia's main goals was not to annex new territories that are not currently under Russian occupation, as "there is still a lot of work" to do to fully occupy the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

Peskov also stated that the Kremlin is still pursuing its goals of "demilitarization" and "denazification" in Ukraine, which confirms that Russia is still seeking regime change and the elimination of Ukraine's ability to resist future Russian attacks or pressure.

In other words, the Kremlin's goals remain unchanged compared to those set after Russia's withdrawal from Kyiv. Peskov's comments were a reflection of Russia's military goals or demands.

However, the Kremlin's Western-oriented messages continue to anger the pro-war blogging community, which increasingly accuses the Kremlin of deviating from its original military goals in Ukraine.

Putin may deliberately distance himself in his rhetoric from the unrealistic demands of nationalists regarding Russia's military actions in Ukraine.