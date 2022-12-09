Occupiers are advancing in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, enemy attacks were repulsed in area of 3 settlements, - General Staff

The two hundred and eighty-ninth day of the Russian large-scale invasion has begun. Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces have repelled attacks by Russian occupiers in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, Klishchiivka, and Mariinka in the Donetsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched 5 missiles and 3 air strikes, as well as 54 attacks from MLRS.

The threat of missile strikes on the energy system and critical infrastructure facilities throughout Ukraine continues.

According to the General Staff, in the Siversk direction, the enemy fired mortars at the settlements of Khodyne, Sosnivka, Kindrativka, and Zapsillia of the Sumy region.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the areas of the settlements of Strilecha, Ternove, Starytsa, Ohirtseve, and Kupiansk of the Kharkiv region were hit by fire from mortars and barrel artillery.

"The enemy is on the defensive in the Kupiansk direction. Shelling from tanks and various types of artillery was recorded in the areas of Synkivka, Pishchane, and Pershotravneve settlements in the Kharkiv region, Novoselivske, and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out artillery shelling in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Ploshanka, Nevske, and Chervopopivka in the Luhansk region, Torske, and Hryhorivka in the Donetsk region, the report says.

The General Staff also informs that in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions the enemy does not stop attempts of offensive actions. Areas of twenty-five settlements were shelled by tanks, mortars, and rocket artillery. Among them are Berdychi, Andriivka, Verkhnokamianske, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Soledar, Bakhmut, Opytne, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.

The enemy is defending in the Novopavlovsk direction. Vuhledar, Prechistivka, Zolota Nyva, and Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk region were shelled.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy fired tanks and artillery at the areas of fourteen settlements. In particular, Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Novopole in the Donetsk region, Dorozhnianka, Huliaypole, Novodanilivka, and Stepove in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The enemy is conducting defensive operations in the Kherson direction. Tank and artillery shelling was recorded in the areas of Beryslav, Kozatske, Antonivka, Komysany, Dniprovske, and Veletenske settlements of the Kherson region and the outskirts of the city of Kherson.