Last day, 8 control points, 11 enemy concentration areas, and 2 ammunition depots were hit, - General Staff

The defenders of Ukraine continue to deliver well-aimed blows to the enemy’s concentration.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

The units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 8 control points, 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and 2 ammunition warehouses of the invaders.

