ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11335 visitors online
News War
2 608 4

Last day, 8 control points, 11 enemy concentration areas, and 2 ammunition depots were hit, - General Staff

повітряні,сили

The defenders of Ukraine continue to deliver well-aimed blows to the enemy’s concentration.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

The units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 8 control points, 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and 2 ammunition warehouses of the invaders.

Read more: Occupiers are advancing in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, enemy attacks were repulsed in area of 3 settlements, - General Staff

Author: 

Russian Army (8903) Armed Forces HQ (3995) losses (2010)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 