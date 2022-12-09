ENG
In past day, Russians killed 5 civilians in Donetsk region, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

On December 8, 5 civilians died in the Donetsk region. Two more people were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"On December 8, it became known about 5 civilians were killed by Russians in Donetsk region: 3 in Bakhmut, 1 in Toretsk, and 1 in Netailovo. 2 more people in the region were wounded.

Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

