Slovakia approved new package of military aid to Ukraine, which will include ammunition for fighters and demining system

On December 8, during a meeting with the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, the Slovak government ministers confirmed their intention to help Ukraine with weapons, finances, sanctions and EU membership.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Government portal.

Representatives of Ukraine and Slovakia discussed the country's needs for energy equipment for the winter period

"Due to Russian shelling, almost half of Ukraine's heat generation has been damaged or destroyed. The Zaporizhzhia NPP and the Kakhovska HPP remain occupied. Therefore, Slovakia's support strengthens our resilience in the winter," Shmyhal noted.

It also became known about the new military aid package approved by the Government of Slovakia, which, in particular, will include demining systems, the country also plans to transfer about 300 generators.

Watch more: FH-70 howitzers and Iveco Astra artillery tractors are already on their way to Ukraine. VIDEO