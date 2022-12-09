Ruscists beat two ZNPP workers and took them in unknown direction, shift chief was "thrown into basement", - Energoatom

The Russian aggressors are intensifying repression at the captured Zaporizhzhia NPP.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of "Energoatom".

"Yesterday, December 8, 2022, the Russian military broke into the premises where the Department of Social Programs of ZNPP is located and, in the presence of other employees, severely beat the head of the department Oleksiy Trubenkov and his deputy Yuri Androsov. After a severe beating, the invaders took them out of the premises and took them in an unknown direction.



In addition, the Rashists detained and "threw into the basement" the shift supervisor of the ZNPP, Kostiantyn Beiner, who is a licensed person and is directly responsible for nuclear and radiation safety," the report says.

Energoatom stated that by such actions the occupiers are trying to gain loyalty from the station's pro-Ukrainian staff, increase the number of transfers of workers to the fake JSC "Operating Organization of the Zaporizhzhia NPP", which is managed by Rosatom, and report to Putin about the Ukrainian staff's support for fascist terrorist actions in Russia.

"But the invaders do not succeed, because the staff resists, so they rage and turn into real policemen and jailers, intensifying bandit attacks on patriotic ZNPP workers who want to continue working in Ukraine," the company added.

