There is significant power deficit in power system, several regions have exceeded limits. Difficult situation in Kyiv region, - Ukrenergo

The situation in the power system on the morning of December 9 remains difficult, but under control.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of "Ukrenergo".

As noted, the power deficit in the power system is still significant. Its cause is significant damage to generation facilities and energy infrastructure as a result of 8 waves of Russian missile attacks: all thermal and hydroelectric power stations are partially damaged, the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP does not supply electricity to the grid.

"All oblenergos have proven their electricity consumption limits. In several regions, the consumption limits have been exceeded, which has forced the emergency shutdown regime to be applied.

"All oblenergos have proven their electricity consumption limits. In several regions, the consumption limits have been exceeded, which has forced the emergency shutdown regime to be applied.

Emergency and restoration work continues throughout Ukraine in high-voltage and distribution networks, and at power plants. However, weather conditions (icing of wires, rain, and snow) negatively affect the state of high-voltage and distribution networks and complicate repair work.

"Due to constant shelling of the energy infrastructure in the Donetsk region, Kharkiv region, and Kherson region, a difficult situation with the provision of electricity remains in these regions.

Almost every day since the massive missile attack on December 5, the enemy has been shelling networks and power plants in the east and south of Ukraine with artillery. Weather conditions in these regions also slow down not only restoration work, but also complicate the work of mining teams," the company explains.

Backup schemes managed to revive the consumers of Odesa, but in the southern regions, there are still significant restrictions on consumption due to a significant amount of damage to the network. The situation is also difficult in the Kyiv region, where generation facilities were damaged. As a result, there is a significant deficit in the region, especially on the left bank. Large-scale restoration works are underway, in which repair crews of "Ukrenergo" are also involved.

"Unfortunately, under such conditions, we cannot predict a significant improvement in the situation on weekends, when consumption traditionally decreases. But we are making every effort to ensure that the regions can return to the planned restriction schedules as soon as possible," Ukrenergo summarizes.