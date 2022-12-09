Erdogan will hold talks with Putin and Zelensky: They will discuss "grain corridor"

The war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine is associated with serious political, economic and humanitarian damage to the entire world.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Anadolu, this was stated by the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Turkish leader emphasized that his country strongly supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

At the same time, Erdogan said, Turkey opposes inciting contradictions in the region through "unthinkable policies towards the Russian Federation."

He announced that on Sunday, December 11, he will hold negotiations with Russian dictator Putin on the topic of the grain corridor.

A conversation with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is also planned.

