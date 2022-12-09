Russia keeps 5 missile carriers on combat duty in Mediterranean with volley of 76 "Kalibrs"

As of December 9, 13 Russian ships remain in the waters of the Black Sea.

As noted, as of December 9, 2022:

13 enemy ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea;

in the Sea of Azov, the enemy continues to control sea communications by keeping 2 ships on combat duty;

in the Mediterranean Sea - 9 enemy ships, 5 of them carrying "Kalibr" cruise missiles, a total salvo - 76 missiles;

Also, during the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the passage of the Kerch-Yenikal Strait was carried out by:

to the Sea of Azov - 34 ships, of which 12 ships were moving from the Bosphorus Strait;

to the Black Sea – 10 vessels, of which 3 vessels continued their movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait;