Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia on revocation of license of "Dozhd" TV channel: We have freedom of speech, but laws must be followed

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Edgar Rinkevich, said that the country will provide diplomats of foreign countries with detailed explanations as to why the Russian TV channel "Dozhd" was deprived of its broadcasting license.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.net.

According to him, foreign diplomats will receive an explanation of the factual and legal circumstances related to the cancellation of the "Dozhd" license.

He noted that Latvian embassies abroad also explain the reason for the decision to their partners.

The minister stated that the country is democratic and open, and society understands the importance of freedom of speech and mass media.

"This is confirmed by great discussions in Latvian society, but at the same time, everyone is obliged to comply with the laws of Latvia," Rinkevich said.

Read more: Russian TV channel "Rain" was stripped of its broadcasting license in Latvia