We do not see determination and concrete actions from Red Cross, we should look for new lines of cooperation, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky hopes that the cooperation of ombudsmen will help the return home of prisoners of war and deportees.

The head of state said this while speaking in Kyiv at the international conference "Human Rights in Dark Times", Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"In times when, to put it mildly, we don't see determination and concrete actions from organizations like the International Committee of the Red Cross, we have to look for and find new formats of interaction. If we don't see a response, we have to look for new lines of cooperation. Perhaps it is the system of ombudsmen that will help you and I get closer to the desired result, to the return home of all Ukrainians, adults, and children, who are forcibly detained on the territory of the Russian Federation," Zelensky said.

"It's worth at least trying," Zelensky added.

Read more: Erdogan will hold talks with Putin and Zelensky: They will discuss "grain corridor"