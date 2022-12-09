More than 60% of missiles launched by Russia since the beginning of invasion were aimed at civilian objects, - Zelensky

Of the total number of missiles fired by the Russian army on Ukraine since February 24, 62% were directed against civilian objects.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this at the international conference "Human Rights in Dark Times", dedicated to the 74th anniversary of the adoption and promulgation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the UN General Assembly, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

The head of state emphasized that the crimes of the Russian state on the territory of Ukraine and against Ukrainians are unprecedented since the Second World War.

"Ukrainian cities and our towns, our villages, which Russian artillery smashes into stones, not one, not two, but dozens of such destroyed cities and villages. Aviation, missile terror, and strikes by the Russian Federation, are so reminiscent of the Nazi bombing of Britain - London. "Of all the missiles launched by the Russian army since February 24, 62% were directed specifically against civilian objects. Against people. Against humanity," Zelensky said.

He also talked about the filtration camps created by the Russians on the territory of Ukraine, discovered torture camps, and mass burials of people. He also mentioned the forced deportation of Ukrainians by the Russians.

"More than 2 million people have been deported. Illegal adoption into Russian families of our Ukrainian children who were actually abducted from Ukraine. Criminal mobilization of Ukrainian citizens in the occupied territory into the occupation army. All these are real examples," the head of the Ukrainian state emphasized.

Read more: We do not see determination and concrete actions from Red Cross, we should look for new lines of cooperation, - Zelensky

He also mentioned the mine terror against Ukrainians, constant shelling, and victims in the border zone with the Russian Federation and the frontline areas.

"This is such a terrible volume of committed crimes and ruined people's destinies and lives. All this is true, it is a tragedy, such a scale," Zelensky added.