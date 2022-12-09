Stoltenberg: War in Ukraine may turn into big war between NATO and Russia
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg suggested that the fighting in Ukraine could become a war between Russia and NATO.
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Radio Svoboda.
"There is a terrible war in Ukraine. It is also a war that can become a full-scale war, which will turn into a big war between NATO and Russia. We are working on this every day to avoid this," the NATO Secretary General said in a commentary to the Norwegian television company NRK.
Stoltenberg stressed that "there is no doubt that a full-fledged war is possible," adding that it is important to avoid a conflict "that will involve more European countries and become a full-fledged war in Europe."
