Over $1 billion is needed to rebuild hospitals destroyed by Russian occupants, - Ministry of Health

Russia has destroyed more than $1 billion worth of hospitals in Ukraine.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Ministry of Health.

"During the war, the Russians have already destroyed 144 medical facilities and damaged over 1,000 more. Most losses were recorded in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Kyiv regions. To restore the medical facilities destroyed by Russia, Ukraine needs at least 1 billion dollars. This amount is necessary to restore hospitals and outpatient clinics to the state they were in before the war. To build modern facilities, at least 14 billion euros are needed," - the statement reads.

The Ministry of Health informed that the Plan for the restoration of the medical system is being finalized, which will become part of a large-scale recovery plan for Ukraine.

Read more: Direct losses to Ukraine’s economy from Russian missile attack on November 15 amount to $1 billion, - Hetmantsev

This document envisages not only the restoration of medical infrastructure after the consequences of the war, but also the restructuring of the entire medical system according to the best European principles.

Now, as noted in the Ministry of Health, the medical system in Ukraine is preparing to work in conditions of possible complete blackout. For this purpose, mechanisms for the functioning of hospitals in the conditions of complete absence of energy, heat and water supply have already been developed. Medical institutions are provided with generators, starlinks, stocks of necessary fuel and water.

Today, there are more than 3,000 generators and more than 1,000 Starlink stations in Ukrainian hospitals.

Now, according to the Ministry, medical institutions additionally need several thousand more generators and fuel for them, Starlink satellite Internet stations and a number of critical medical equipment.

Read more: In Kharkiv region as a result of Russian aggression 166 medical institutions were damaged, seven more destroyed - Ministry of Health