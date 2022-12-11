Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 11 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, - General Staff

Yesterday, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 5 settlements in the Donetsk region and 6 in the Luhansk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on December 11 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the two hundred and ninety-first day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled attacks by Russian invaders in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivske, Andriivka, Chervonpopivka, Zhitlivka, Serebrianske, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Verkhnyokamianske, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Pidhorodne, and Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.

In addition, the enemy launched 3 missiles and 17 air strikes, as well as carried out more than 60 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

In the future, the threat of missile attacks on the objects of the energy system and critical infrastructure throughout the territory of Ukraine remains.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

Read more: Enemy strikes energy infrastructure of Odesa and Mykolaiv regions with Iranian drones, - General Staff

On the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy continues to hold his troops in the border areas of the Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod regions. The settlements of Vyntorivka and Mohrytsia in the Sumy region and Strilecha, Zelene, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Varvarivka, Chernyakiv, Chuhunivka, Dvorichna and Ridkodub in the Kharkiv region were hit by mortar and artillery fire.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the occupiers shelled the districts of Zapadne, Kyslivka, Tabaiivka, Pishchane, Krokhmalne, Berestove, the Kharkiv region; Terny in the Donetsk region and Stelmakhivka, Novoiehorivka, Makiivka, Ploshanka, Nevske, and Dibrova in Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, the enemy fired at the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of more than twenty settlements. In particular, Verkhnyokamianske, Spirne, Vesele, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, Zalizne, and Avdiivka of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Novopavlivka, the enemy tried to attack our positions with tanks and artillery near Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Prechystivka, and Vuhledar of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian invaders shelled more than twenty settlements. Among them are Zelene Pole, Novosilka, Novopil, Vremivka in the Donetsk region and Novoandriivka, Orihiv, Gulyaipole, Dorozhnianka, Zaliznychne and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 13 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, - General Staff

In the Kherson direction, the suburbs and the city of Kherson, and other settlements on the banks of the Dnipro suffered fire damage.

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region, for the past 2 weeks, the Russian occupiers have been conducting searches in educational institutions. The goal is to identify and destroy books in the Ukrainian language and materials containing symbols of Ukraine.

To replenish the insufficient personnel of enemy units operating in the Severodonetsk direction, measures of forced mobilization were intensified in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region. In the city of Krasniy Luch, the number of patrols that check men's documents, hand out summonses, and take them to the collection point for those mobilized has increased.

Over the past 24 hours, missile and artillery units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have hit 3 control points and 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the occupiers.