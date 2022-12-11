Deepening of economic relations between Ankara and Moscow gives European Union "reason for great concern", - Borrell

The European Union is concerned that economic relations between Turkey and the Russian Federation are strengthening, despite the Russian war against Ukraine and international sanctions against the aggressor country.

This is stated in the letter of the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, to the Parliament of the European Union, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to the head of European diplomacy, quoted by the Funke media group, the deepening of economic relations between Ankara and Moscow gives the European Union "reason for great concern."

In addition, Turkey's current policy of "not joining the EU's restrictive measures against Russia" is also worrying.

According to the report, Borrell noted that the EU and Turkey form a customs union and thus ensure the free movement of goods, including "dual-use" goods that can be used for civilian and military purposes. It is important that Turkey does not offer Russia any detours, the diplomat warned.

Read more: Erdogan will hold talks with Putin and Zelensky: They will discuss "grain corridor"