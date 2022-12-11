ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14924 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
2 893 14
war (20090) shoot out (8663) Odesa (643) Odesa region (423) electric power (339) Bratchuk (36)

Light is gradually returning to homes of residents of Odesa and region, - Bratchuk

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

світло

The night in Odesa passed without shelling.

Serhii Bratchuk, the spokesman of the Odesa RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Emergency and emergency shutdowns continue in the region and the city. However, electricity is gradually returning to our homes," he noted.

According to Bratchuk, the threat of enemy attacks on energy infrastructure remains relevant.

Read more: PO about blackout in Odesa: Restoration work takes more time than usual

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 