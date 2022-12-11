2 893 14
Light is gradually returning to homes of residents of Odesa and region, - Bratchuk
The night in Odesa passed without shelling.
Serhii Bratchuk, the spokesman of the Odesa RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"Emergency and emergency shutdowns continue in the region and the city. However, electricity is gradually returning to our homes," he noted.
According to Bratchuk, the threat of enemy attacks on energy infrastructure remains relevant.
