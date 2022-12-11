Ukroboronprom spoke about new drones for AFU: "We will have kamikazes with possibility of return"

Ukraine is actively working on the development of its own drones, which are one of the most effective types of weapons in the war against Russia.

Oleg Boldyrev, the project manager of the Ukroboronprom concern, said this in an interview with the CT publication, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the current war is moving in the direction of the battle of robotic unmanned systems, and Ukraine is actively working to provide its defenders with them in the required number. According to the representative of Ukroboronprom, the Armed Forces will soon receive a new unmanned aerial vehicle that will help them strike the enemy's rear.

Boldyrev notes that the drone is almost ready and undergoing testing. In terms of characteristics, the UAV is similar to Iranian kamikaze drones but has some features that make it unique.

"He already is. I would call him 'patient zero'. The car flies, when talking about an attack drone, we mean the kamikaze option. But we, Ukrainians, are very greedy people. We will have kamikazes with the possibility of return," he said.

Boldyrev explained that the possibility of "return" means that the drones will be able to attack enemy targets several times. The flight range of the new UAVs is 1,000 kilometers, and the weight of the combat part of the drone is 75 kilograms.

"Ukroboronprom" emphasized that the developed model of drones is partly made up of parts of foreign production, but the development of software, means of communication with ground stations, assembly, and maintenance of drones is carried out by domestic specialists.

