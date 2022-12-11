Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 94,140 people, 2,942 tanks, 1,928 artillery systems, 5,920 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of December 11, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 94,140 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to December 11 are approximately:

personnel - about 94,140 (+380) people were eliminated,

tanks - 2942 (+2) units,

armored combat vehicles - 5920(+3) units,

artillery systems - 1,928 (+1) units,

MLRS - 397 (+0) units,

Anti-aircraft warfare systems- 211 (+0) units,

aircraft - 281 (+0) units,

helicopters - 264 (+0) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 1613 (+10),

cruise missiles - 592 (+0),

Warships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4540 (+5) units,

special equipment - 167 (+0).

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 93,760 people, 2,940 tanks, 1,927 artillery systems, 5,917 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.