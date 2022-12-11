12 EU countries demand to reduce maximum price for gas, - Bloomberg

12 countries of the European Union, during the negotiations on the introduction of the maximum price for gas, declared the need to set it much lower than what is currently proposed

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg.

"The move by countries including Belgium, Greece, Italy, and Poland came four days before an emergency meeting of EU energy ministers to try to agree a deal to this extent.

The coalition has enough votes to block the deal if its demands are not met, according to EU diplomats, who asked not to be named because the talks are private.

As the publication notes, countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, and Denmark call for a cautious approach to price caps. Along with Austria, Hungary, and Estonia, they warned in a document handed to other member states this week that the correction mechanism should ensure prices in the region remain competitive on global markets as Europe looks for alternative sources of supply.

