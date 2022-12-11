ENG
Zelensky spoke by phone with Macron about peace formula and defense cooperation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Zelensky announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"We synchronized positions on the eve of the G7 online summit and the conference on supporting Ukraine in Paris. We discussed the implementation of our ten-step peace formula, cooperation on defense, and energy stability of Ukraine," the head of state said.

