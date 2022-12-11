Shmygal on situation in energy system: All thermal and hydroelectric power plants are damaged, we are facing significant restrictions in winter

There remains a significant capacity deficit in Ukraine’s energy system.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, after eight waves of missile attacks in the country, all thermal and hydroelectric power stations were damaged, and 40% of the high-voltage network facilities were damaged to varying degrees.

"Each of us should realize that we will go through this winter with significant restrictions on electricity consumption," he notes.

Therefore, the government instructed the Ministry of Energy to determine and submit for consideration clear priorities for the inclusion of electricity supply.

The first priority is critical infrastructure and hospitals.

The second priority is enterprises and objects of the military-industrial complex.

The third priority is a business that manufactures goods and products that are critically important for the country.

The fourth priority is the residential sector.

