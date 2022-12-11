Responsibility for crimes will be borne by everyone, from perpetrators to Putin, - head of British Foreign Ministry Cleverly

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will inevitably bear responsibility for the war unleashed in Ukraine along with those guilty of war crimes.

This was stated by the head of the Foreign Ministry of Great Britain, James Cleverley, in an interview with the BBC, Censor.NET reports.

According to Cleverley, it is necessary to convey to the whole world the understanding that aggression should not give the aggressor a benefit.

"Accountability must come, absolutely, and this applies both to the soldiers on the front who committed crimes, and to the entire chain of command up to the very top. Accountability must come for everyone, including Vladimir Putin," Cleverley said.

Read more: Iran’s support for Russian armed forces will increase in coming months - British intelligence

The minister said that Britain supports the work of the International Criminal Court, but does not rule out the creation of other mechanisms. He noted that London, together with Kyiv and other partners, will discuss how to effectively bring the perpetrators of the war to justice.