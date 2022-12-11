Zelensky talked to Erdogan about assistance and expansion of grain corridor

President Volodymyr Zelensky informed that he had a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He stated this in Telegram, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"I continued the dialogue with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. I thanked for the shelter of Ukrainian children and hundreds of generators for our cities. I noted Turkey's support for the Ukrainian initiative #GrainfromUkraine. We also discussed further work and the possible expansion of the grain corridor," Zelensky said.

Read more: Zelensky spoke by phone with Macron about peace formula and defense cooperation