ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14910 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
3 269 30
war (20090) Zelenskyi (3841) grain (358) Erdogan (153)

Zelensky talked to Erdogan about assistance and expansion of grain corridor

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

зеленський

President Volodymyr Zelensky informed that he had a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He stated this in Telegram, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"I continued the dialogue with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. I thanked for the shelter of Ukrainian children and hundreds of generators for our cities. I noted Turkey's support for the Ukrainian initiative #GrainfromUkraine. We also discussed further work and the possible expansion of the grain corridor," Zelensky said.

Read more: Zelensky spoke by phone with Macron about peace formula and defense cooperation

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 