Zelensky talked to Erdogan about assistance and expansion of grain corridor
President Volodymyr Zelensky informed that he had a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
He stated this in Telegram, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"I continued the dialogue with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. I thanked for the shelter of Ukrainian children and hundreds of generators for our cities. I noted Turkey's support for the Ukrainian initiative #GrainfromUkraine. We also discussed further work and the possible expansion of the grain corridor," Zelensky said.
