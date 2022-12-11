NATO has never threatened Russia and is not doing this now - British Foreign Secretary Cleverly

NATO’s task is to defend its member states, not to threaten Russia or any other country.

This is stated by RBC-Ukraine with reference to The Guardian.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has tried to create a narrative that NATO countries are threatening Russia.

"NATO has made clear that we are a defensive alliance. NATO has never threatened Russia and is not doing so now," he said.

Cleverly stressed that countries that join NATO do so voluntarily and there is no coercion involved. Thus, the Alliance exists to defend its member states, not to threaten anyone else.

He added that there is no internal need for NATO to get involved in the conflict, and they are actually trying to make sure that this does not happen."

"In the end, it is Vladimir Putin who uses escalatory language. It is he who threatened further imperial expansion, referring to ... his focus on the historical empire of Russia. So he is the aggressor," Cleverly said.