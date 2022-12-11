Ukrainian air defense is currently unable to shoot down ballistic missiles that can be used by Russia - Air Forces

Iranian kamikaze drones, used by Russia in the war against Ukraine, are not sensitive to cold, their use can be affected only by strong winds.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force Command Yurii Ihnat during a telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrainian truth.

"Someone suggested that maybe the planes are cold. Cold weather has no effect, only bad weather - squally wind, which can affect the plane of the wing of "Shahed". ...At a certain humidity, there may be icing for an hour or two or three, and then they can fly safely in any frosty weather. This is not a problem...

Neither frost nor heat affects the activity of these drones. The only weather that can interfere is icing. It does not matter whether it is plus or minus - they (Russians - Ed.) will use them when they are available," he said.

Ignat also stressed that Ukrainian air defense is not able to shoot down ballistic missiles that can be used by Russia.

"Neither "Iskanders", nor S-300 missiles, nor Iranian missiles... Ballistic missiles are currently unable to be shot down by the air defense systems we have in service. Therefore, the most effective method of destroying these missiles is at the start, where they are. Different types of cotton can help destroy these missiles. The top military and political leadership has an action plan if this happens. I think our partners will also help Ukraine," he said.