Invasion of Ukraine was alarming signal about military capabilities of European Union - Borrell

The full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine has become an alarming signal of military capabilities for the European Union.

This was stated by Head of EU Diplomacy Josep Borrell, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, the annual conference of the European Defense Agency took place this week. The starting point of the discussions was Russia's war against Ukraine.

Borrell emphasized that during the conference he spoke about the importance of supporting Ukraine "politically, economically and militarily, i.e. with weapons and training, so that it can dislodge the invader".

"This war has also become an alarming signal for all of us about our military capabilities. We gave weapons to Ukraine, but we also realized that our military stockpiles are depleted. With the return of conventional war in the heart of Europe, we also realized that we lack critical defensive capabilities to protect ourselves from a higher level of threats on the European continent," the diplomat said.