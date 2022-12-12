Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 94,760 people, 2,966 tanks, 1,929 artillery systems, 5,928 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of December 12, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 94,760 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 12/12 are approximately:

personnel - about 94,760 (+620) people were eliminated,

tanks - 2966 (+24) units,

armored combat vehicles - 5928(+8) units,

artillery systems - 1,929 (+1) units,

MLRS - 397 (+0) units,

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 211 (+0) units,

aircraft - 281 (+0) units,

helicopters - 264 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1617 (+4),

cruise missiles - 592 (+0),

Warships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4544 (+4) units,

special equipment - 169 (+2).

