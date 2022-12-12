Marines destroyed seven Russian soldiers, three IFVs, and one tank in day

Military units and units of the Marine Command of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three enemy IFVs, one ACV, one tank, and seven Russian soldiers over the past day.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Navy of Ukraine announced this on Facebook.

"Yesterday, December 11, marines destroyed a tank, 3 IFVs, and 4 occupants," the message reads.

Artillery military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Navy of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the invaders, as a result of which three Russian soldiers and an armored combat vehicle were destroyed.

The final losses of the enemy are specified.

