Putin will not hold press conference for first time in 10 years

There will be no big annual press conference of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin this year.

This was announced by press secretary Dmytro Peskov, Censor.NET informs.

"As for the big press conference, it won't happen before the New Year. But we expect that he will find an opportunity to talk to the Kremlin pool," said Peskov.

Note that Putin's annual press conference has been held in December since 2012.

