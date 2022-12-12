British Ministry of Defense is open to supplying Ukraine with long-range weapons - Wallace

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said he is "open" to reconsidering the refusal to supply Ukraine with longer-range weapons if Russia continues to strike civilian infrastructure.

Wallace said this in the British Parliament, reports Sky News.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked Wallace in Parliament about the possible supply of longer-range missile systems to Ukraine to destroy drone launchers.

"I am constantly reviewing the weapons systems that we can provide. We have potential weapons systems that are more long-range. And if the Russians continue to strike civilian areas and try to violate the Geneva Conventions again, then I will be open and see what we do next," Wallace said.